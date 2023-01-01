SatisMeter
app.satismeter.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the SatisMeter app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
SatisMeter helps online businesses collect customer feedback using Net Promoter Score (NPS). Understand your customers, reduce churn and improve product!
Website: satismeter.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SatisMeter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.