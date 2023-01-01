Cat Coffee Shop is an idle/management game where you step into the paws of a cute cat and strive to run a bustling coffee shop! Begin with just one table and a single coffee machine, you get to establish and manage your own cozy coffee spot. Prepare drinks, tidy up tables, and collect money from your satisfied customers. Use your earnings to upgrade your café, recruit assistants, and enhance your skills! Meow, who has the best cat coffee shop in town?

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Cat Coffee Shop 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。