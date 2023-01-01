Taxi Driver is a driving game where your mission is to pick up passengers scattered across the city and deliver them to their destinations on time. Navigate through the bustling streets, collecting money along the way as you search for passengers. But beware of your fuel levels - can you make it before running out of gas? Keep an eye on the gas station in town or upgrade your vehicle with your earnings. Are you the most skilled taxi driver ever?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Taxi Driver 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。