Idle Cowshed is a cute idle game that lets you manage your very own cow-farming empire! Begin with just one cow in a modest cowshed, and watch as your business grows. Invest your earnings wisely to expand your farms, build additional cowsheds, and maximize your profits. Hire competent managers to oversee your expanding enterprise, upgrade your facilities for increased efficiency, and kick away thieves attempting to steal your valuable milk! Can you become a true cow-farming tycoon?

網站： poki.com

