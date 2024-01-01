WebCatalog

Elixpur Idle

Elixpur Idle

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

遊玩 Web 版

網站： poki.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Elixpur Idle」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Elixpur Idle is an idle clicker game that invites you into a whimsical world! A cat wizard seeks your aid in gathering mushrooms for special potions. Click on the mushrooms to speed up their growth, while adorable cat wizard apprentices assist in harvesting them. Deliver the mushrooms to the wizard to craft unique potions, which can be sold for profit. Use your earnings to upgrade your mushroom operation and enhance potion quality. Can you make the most marvelous potion ever together with a group of cat wizards?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Elixpur Idle 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Idle Miner

Idle Miner

poki.com

Idle Gang

Idle Gang

poki.com

Cat Coffee Shop

Cat Coffee Shop

poki.com

Grow Up the Cats

Grow Up the Cats

poki.com

Cat Clicker RE

Cat Clicker RE

poki.com

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

poki.com

Thirteen

Thirteen

poki.com

Idle Money Tree

Idle Money Tree

poki.com

Idle Pet Business

Idle Pet Business

poki.com

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

poki.com

Kiwi Clicker

Kiwi Clicker

poki.com

Idle Success

Idle Success

poki.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.