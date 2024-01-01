Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.

目錄:

Productivity
機器人平台軟體

網站： smartly.ai

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Smartly.ai 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

