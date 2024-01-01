WebCatalog

Xenioo

Xenioo

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： xenioo.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Xenioo」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Xenioo is a renowned powerful and flexible platform which empowers professionals and businesses to build and publish their bots on multiple channels. We founded Xenioo in early 2017, with a mission to provide the fastest and greatest feature-packed chatbot platform possible. As the approach of Xenioo's chatbot creation is a type of "design first"​ model, you can create your chatbot without needing to select your target platform in advance. Once you are done with the design, you can then deploy it simultaneously on multiple channels. Xenioo supports publishing on the following channels: Web Site, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp and Slack. Xenioo has all the tools. So all you need to give, is a degree of commitment and creativity.

目錄:

Business
機器人平台軟體

網站： xenioo.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Xenioo 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

您可能也會喜歡

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Singlebox

Singlebox

Space

Konverse AI

Konverse AI

konverse.ai

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Floatbot

Floatbot

floatbot.ai

Snaptravel

Snaptravel

snaptravel.com

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Ironclad

Ironclad

ironcladapp.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.