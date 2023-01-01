PostBeyond
網站： postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers around the globe use PostBeyond to transform enhance brand visibility, generate qualified leads, establish thought leadership, and build a winning employer brand. PostBeyond provides a scalable solution that puts the employee first. This impacts the products we build and how we support our customers – from user experience to customer success.
