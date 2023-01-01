WebCatalog

Advocacy

Advocacy

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： advocacy.socialpubli.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Advocacy」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to encourage these collaborations. It is a platform that connects brands and employees to improve both internal and external communication of the company, as well as to increase brand trust and enhance brand values. SocialPubli Advocacy was created in 2016, and currently has clients such as Iberostar, Mutua Madrileña, Mapfre, MásMóvil, among others.

目錄:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

網站： advocacy.socialpubli.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Advocacy 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Seenit

Seenit

seenit.io

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

socialhp.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.