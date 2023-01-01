Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increase the organic reach of your brand in social media, attract talent to your company and boost your social sales through employees’ social networks. Features BeAmbassador: - Create a brand ambassadors network through a system of invitations. - Segment the ambassadors by categories. - Propose content that ambassadors can share in their social networks or program content directly on behalf of ambassadors with prior authorization. - Monitor ambassador’s activity in real time and analyze the impact of its publications. - Gamification system that offers a ranking of ambassadors based on their activity in order to reward them. It is also possible to create challenges and competitions. - Extras: mobile application for iOS & Android and Google Chrome extension Are you ready to boost your social media strategies with your employees? BeAmbassador is ideal for your company, agency, university, business school, government institution and much more. Contact us for more information!

網站： be-ambassador.com

