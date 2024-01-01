Cool Tabs

網站： cool-tabs.com

在社群網路和網站上推動您的行銷活動，產生潛在客戶。監控您的社群網路並執行社交聆聽、品牌監控和即時內容管理。 - 透過您的應用程式、網站或社交網絡，透過簡單的互動內容擴大您的數位受眾並獲得合格的潛在客戶。 - 分析您的客戶和用戶在社交網路、論壇和媒體上關於您的品牌的社交對話。
目錄:
Business
遊戲化軟體
抽獎軟體
社群媒體聆聽工具

