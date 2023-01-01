Google Podcasts
Google Podcasts 是Google 開發的播客應用程序，於2018 年6 月18 日發布，適用於Android 設備。2018 年9 月，Google Podcasts 新增了Google Cast 支援。在Google I/O 2019 上，Google 宣布推出網頁版Google Podcasts iOS、Android 和 Windows。 iOS版本於2020年3月推出。2019年11月，該應用程式使用Google內部設計語言Material Design進行了重新設計。
