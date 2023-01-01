Google Analytics
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Analytics」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Google Analytics 是 Google 提供的網路分析服務，用於追蹤和報告網站流量，目前作為 Google Marketing Platform 品牌內的平台。 Google 在收購 Urchin 後於 2005 年 11 月推出了該服務。截至 2019 年，Google Analytics 是網路上使用最廣泛的網路分析服務。 Google Analytics 提供了一個 SDK，允許從 iOS 和 Android 應用程式收集使用數據，稱為 Google Analytics for Mobile Apps。 Google Analytics 可能會被瀏覽器、瀏覽器擴充功能、防火牆和其他方式阻止。
網站： marketingplatform.google.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Analytics 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
NordPass
nordpass.com
Google News
news.google.com
Google Play
play.google.com
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Google Drawings
drawings.google.com
Google Docs
google.com
ScrapingBee
scrapingbee.com