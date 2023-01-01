WebCatalog

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： marketingplatform.google.com

使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Analytics」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Google Analytics 是 Google 提供的網路分析服務，用於追蹤和報告網站流量，目前作為 Google Marketing Platform 品牌內的平台。 Google 在收購 Urchin 後於 2005 年 11 月推出了該服務。截至 2019 年，Google Analytics 是網路上使用最廣泛的網路分析服務。 Google Analytics 提供了一個 SDK，允許從 iOS 和 Android 應用程式收集使用數據，稱為 Google Analytics for Mobile Apps。 Google Analytics 可能會被瀏覽器、瀏覽器擴充功能、防火牆和其他方式阻止。

網站： marketingplatform.google.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Analytics 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Yandex Metrica

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

podcasts.google.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

google.com

NordPass

NordPass

nordpass.com

Google News

Google News

news.google.com

Google Play

Google Play

play.google.com

Google Ads

Google Ads

ads.google.com

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

google.com

Google Drawings

Google Drawings

drawings.google.com

Google Docs

Google Docs

google.com

ScrapingBee

ScrapingBee

scrapingbee.com

    產品

    技術支援

    公司

    法律資訊

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

    隱私權政策