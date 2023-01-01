Google Play
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
網站： play.google.com
使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Play」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Google Play（原 Android Market）是由 Google 經營開發的數位發行服務。它是運行「Google 認證」Android 作業系統的裝置的官方應用程式商店，允許用戶瀏覽和下載使用 Android 軟體開發工具包 (SDK) 開發並透過 Google 發布的應用程式。 Google Play 也充當數位媒體商店，提供音樂、書籍、電影和電視節目。在 2015 年 3 月 11 日推出獨立的線上硬體零售商 Google Store 之前，它之前一直提供 Google 硬體設備的購買服務；在 2018 年 5 月 15 日 Google News 改版之前，它還提供新聞出版物和雜誌。 應用程式可透過 Google Play 免費或付費取得。它們可以透過專有的 Play 商店行動應用程式直接下載到 Android 裝置上，或透過將應用程式從 Google Play 網站部署到裝置上來下載。利用裝置硬體功能的應用程式可以針對具有特定硬體組件的裝置的用戶，例如運動感應器（用於依賴運動的遊戲）或前置鏡頭（用於線上視訊通話）。 Google Play 商店 2016 年的應用程式下載量超過 820 億次，2017 年發布的應用程式數量超過 350 萬個。該商店一直存在多個安全問題，其中惡意軟體已被批准上傳到商店並由用戶下載，具有不同程度的嚴重性。 Google Play 於 2012 年 3 月 6 日推出，將 Android Market、Google Music 和 Google eBookstore 整合在一個品牌下，標誌著 Google 數位發行策略的轉變。 Google Play 中包含的服務包括 Google Play 圖書、Google Play 遊戲、Google Play 影視和 Google Play 音樂，以及先前的 Google Play 報亭，之後於 2018 年 11 月完全從 Google Play 中淘汰。在品牌重塑後，Google逐步擴大每項服務的地理支援。
網站： play.google.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Play 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Google Play Books
google.com
Google Play Console
play.google.com
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
YouTube Music
youtube.com
Google Play Movies
google.com
Google Find My Device
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
Bravo Studio
bravostudio.app
Applivery
applivery.com
Google Drive
google.com
Google Books
google.com
Google News
news.google.com