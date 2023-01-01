Google Messages
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Messages」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Messages 是 Google 為其 Android 行動作業系統開發的簡訊和即時通訊應用程式。也提供網路介面。它於2014 年11 月12 日推出，自2018 年起支援豐富通訊服務(RCS) 訊息。該應用程式不支援端對端加密，但在2020 年5 月23 日洩漏的應用程式內部版本中可以看到該功能的開發截至2020 年4 月，該應用程式的安裝量已超過10 億次，這很可能是由於Google 在沒有運營商支援的情況下向許多不同國家/地區廣泛推出了豐富的通訊服務。
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Messages 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Telegram
telegram.org
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Killed By Google
killedbygoogle.com
Google Play
play.google.com
Messenger
messenger.com
Google Vault
google.com
Google Developers
developers.google.com
Currents
google.com
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Google Answers
answers.google.com
Element
element.io