Red Ball 4
网站：poki.com
Red Ball 4 is an action platformer in which you play as the amazing Red Ball! It's your job to roll Red Ball to the other side of the level without falling or getting hit by the monster cubes. There's over 70 levels to discover, each with their own theme. Go spelunking with Red Ball or take a trip to the moon! Each level has stars scattered throughout for you to gather. Find them all and you gain a shiny golden medal for that level! Can you conquer all levels of Red Ball 4?
