Cozy Room Design is a cute decoration game that offers you a delightful chance to design your dream room! From choosing furniture and carpets to wallpaper and windows, you have the freedom to design the layout as you desire. Arrange items, rotate them to fit perfectly, and select colors that suit your taste! If you want to make your room more lively, you can add many cute cats and dogs to your bed, desk, floor, or wherever you like! Once satisfied with your design, simply tap the left button to save your creation. Let's start decorating our dream rooms and sharing them with friends!

网站：poki.com

