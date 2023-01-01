Castle of Chaos
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Castle of Chaos”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Castle of Chaos is an action shooter game in which you and a friend will have to shoot and survive your way through over 60 waves of enemies. The castle is being invaded by monsters and ghosts! It's up to you to grab your guns and start blasting them all away. You'll have to be careful though, ghosts can only be shot by plasma guns and monsters can only be shot with bullets. You'll have to switch out your guns accordingly. Keep an eye on your ammo as well! If you run out of bullets you'll be at risk of being overrun. Each fighter also has their own ultimate moves like a rocket barrage or a giant laser beam. Try each character to see which one fits you best! Can you make it through all 60 waves of Castle of Chaos?
网站：poki.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Castle of Chaos”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。