Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Smartly.ai

Smartly.ai

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：smartly.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Smartly.ai”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.

目录:

Productivity
机器人平台软件

网站： smartly.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Smartly.ai”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

您可能还会喜欢

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

MindBehind

MindBehind

mindbehind.com

Recurai

Recurai

recurai.com

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Xenioo

Xenioo

xenioo.com

Konverse AI

Konverse AI

konverse.ai

GetAnswer

GetAnswer

getanswer.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.