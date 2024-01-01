A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.

