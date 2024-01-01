Aimylogic
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Aimylogic”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.
目录:
网站： aimylogic.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Aimylogic”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。