Our plug-and-play hardware and cloud-based, intuitive enterprise-ready platform interface (with a marketplace of over 100 apps) can be accessed from anywhere, with secure software that boasts 99.9% uptime and protection from cybersecurity risks. Control and manage the content that plays on your screens, across 10 to 10,000 locations, straight from your couch. From a dynamic point-of-sale-integrated digital menu board to mouth-watering video displays, self-service kiosks, sales gamification and rewards to motivate teams, and personalized content displayed through AI-powered screens, Raydiant partners with the best in the business to create an amazing experience. Book a demo and access a 30 day risk free trial today: https://www.raydiant.com/book-a-demo

