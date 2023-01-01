Court Kings 3D
Web Sitesi: poki.com
Court Kings 3D is a 1 on 1 basketball game. In short, 3 minute matches, you can play against the computer or against a friend. Score the most points and victory will be yours! For the real challengers, there's Tournament mode. The mayor is organising a basketball tournament and the best players in the area are invited. Can you make it to the finale and become the basketball champion of the town? Prove that you're the king of the court!
