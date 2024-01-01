Voicenotes

Voicenotes

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: voicenotes.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Voicenotes çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

A place to dump your thoughts. Voicenotes was builded for everyone and decided to take no shortcuts. All notes are secured on the cloud, not used for AI training, and only retrieved upon authenticated user requests. * Record new ideas, family moments, meetings, podcast takeaways, anything. * Ask your AI to review past notes or brainstorm new ideas. It has perfect memory. * Create summary, to-do list, blog post, and more using your notes. * Intelligent suggestions, 50+ languages, mobile apps, and a zillion small things. * Commitment to privacy, longevity, and beauty. Watch backstory our backstory.

Web Sitesi: voicenotes.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Voicenotes ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

Daybook

Daybook

daybook.app

Write Panda

Write Panda

writepanda.io

Typehut

Typehut

typehut.com

Delish

Delish

delish.com

OASIS

OASIS

theoasis.com

Nodebook

Nodebook

nodebook.io

Read

Read

read.ai

Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud

joplinapp.org

Listener.fm

Listener.fm

listener.fm

Shownotes

Shownotes

shownotes.io

Vienna Hypertext

Vienna Hypertext

vienna.earth

ChibiAI

ChibiAI

chibi.ai

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.