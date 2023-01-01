WebCatalog

SessionStack

SessionStack

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: sessionstack.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog üzerinde SessionStack çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

What is SessionStack? SessionStack is an AI-enhanced Digital Experience Analytics platform based on best-in-class session recording technology that allows e-commerce businesses to identify where customers are getting stuck and dropping off, and what conversion opportunities are being missed. The insights generated by the platform serve as a fast track to improving the entire user experience with data-backed conversion rate optimization. SessionStackAI, our proprietary machine-learning model, is the ideal partner for all e-commerce decision makers who are laser-focused on revenue. SessionStackAI blends qualitative and quantitative user data to provide the full picture of any website or mobile app interaction. The platform’s auto-capture capabilities and retroactive data history help ensure that there are no gaps in the analysis, identifying any friction points or new conversion opportunities as you go. What are SessionStack’s core features? Our industry-first AI capability - SessionStackAI, is backed up by best-in-class session recording and replay, instrumentation-free conversion funnels, user segmentation & segment trends, and error monitoring. SessionStack also offers co-browsing and live session collaboration. To put it simply: - AI-enhanced session data processing that gives you actionable conversion rate optimization tips - Auto capture of session data, covering iframes (same or cross-origin) & pop-ups - Zero performance impact for the end user and the app - Sensitive data management, data masking, network requests scrubbing, etc. - Private by default

Web Sitesi: sessionstack.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, SessionStack ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

ZipChat

ZipChat

zipchat.ai

Klevu

Klevu

klevu.com

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

Cloudinary

Cloudinary

cloudinary.com

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

HelloSells

HelloSells

hellosells.com

Swipe Pages

Swipe Pages

swipepages.com

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

sessionrewind.com

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

RecCloud

RecCloud

reccloud.com

Receipt Cat

Receipt Cat

receiptcat.com

Ürün

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.