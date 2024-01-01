WebCatalog

Plum Voice

Plum Voice

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: plumvoice.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Plum Voice çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.

Kategoriler:

Productivity
Akıllı Sanal Asistanlar Yazılımı

Web Sitesi: plumvoice.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Plum Voice ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

VOCALLS

VOCALLS

vocalls.ai

Paymaya

Paymaya

maya.ph

Arria NLG

Arria NLG

arria.com

Xilinx

Xilinx

xilinx.com

Selmo

Selmo

selmo.io

Datagame

Datagame

datagame.io

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

DCDial

DCDial

dcdial.com

babelforce

babelforce

babelforce.com

Cloodot

Cloodot

cloodot.com

Power Virtual Agents

Power Virtual Agents

powervirtualagents.microsoft.com

AIPEX

AIPEX

aipextech.com

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.