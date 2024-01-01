WebCatalog

Notix

Notix

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: notix.co

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Notix çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support

Kategoriler:

Productivity
Push Notification Software

Web Sitesi: notix.co

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Notix ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.