Notix
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: notix.co
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Notix çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support
Kategoriler:
Web Sitesi: notix.co
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Notix ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.