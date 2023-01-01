Ackroo
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: ackroo.com
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Ackroo çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf, yacht, tennis clubs and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.
Kategoriler:
Web Sitesi: ackroo.com
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Ackroo ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.