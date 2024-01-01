WebCatalog

Gravitec

Gravitec

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: gravitec.net

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Gravitec в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular news you have. Determine readers' interests and share only the most relevant content automatically with the help of RSS to Push. Ask subscribers what they are interested in yourself with the help of the Bell! By the way, Gravitec.net offers 3-level segmentation so you could be as intimate with your readers as possible. Don't forget our extremely easy integration with WordPress. Just install our plugin in a few clicks. No coding required! On average our customers gain 20% additional website traffic. And imagine how much resources can you save by simply automating everything.

Категории:

Productivity
Push Notification Software

Веб-сайт: gravitec.net

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Gravitec, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

Обзор

WebCatalog Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.