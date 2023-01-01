WebCatalog

Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.

