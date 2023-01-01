Yummy Super Pizza is a simulation game created by Go Panda Games. Do you like making pizzas? Go no further! In this game, you'll make fantastic pizzas without any mess! Start by preparing ingredients like the pizza dough, then slice the vegetables and ingredients, heat up the oven and get ready to cook the tastiest and crispiest pizza you've ever seen in town! Your friends will be delighted to visit you as often as possible, the perfect pizza is only found at your home! Share the game with your friends and compare your delicious creations!Click or tap on an object to pick it up and use it.Yummy Super Pizza is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

