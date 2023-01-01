Winter Clash 3D is a multiplayer shooter created especially for the Christmas Season by Freeway Interactive where you dress up as Santa or one of the Elves and go ahead in this team deathmatch. Your mission is to defeat the defeat the rival gang! Make sure to find and use hidden power weapons on the map to secure victory for your team. Don't forget to upgrade your character, to have an even bigger impact on the battlefield!Freeway Interactive is known for the Clash 3D series and are based in Russia. They have other games on Poki: Farm Clash 3D, Ninja Clash Heroes, Rocket Clash 3D, Sniper Clash 3D, Subway Clash 3D and Airport Clash 3D

