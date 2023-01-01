Unicycle Legend is a sports game where you use two buttons to ride your unicycle to the finish line in various obstacle-filled levels. Put your balancing skills to the test by riding your unicycle to the end of the level without falling or crashing. We guarantee that it's harder than it sounds. You have to push the button opposite to the direction you're leaning to, so that you don't fall off. Being patient and maintaining your balance is key to being successful at this game. There are a whopping 120 challenging levels! Do you have what it takes to be the Unicycle Legend?Ride - Use the left and the right buttons to ride the unicycle while maintaining your balance.Pro tip: Don't hold down the buttons! Instead, tap them repeatedly depending on the direction you're leaning. Sometimes you need to go back to keep your posture up, then try going forward again!Unicycle Legend is created by Unept, a game developer based in the USA. Play their other games on Poki: Unicycle Hero, Into the Pit and Lava BirdYou can play Unicycle Legend for free on Poki.Unicycle Legend can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Unicycle Legend. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.