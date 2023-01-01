WebCatalogWebCatalog
Klung is an arcade game where you must guide a cube-shaped character through obstacle-filled levels using its sticky limbs. If you've loved Spiderman, then you can be the cutest and most agile version of it in this game. Jump, swing, flip, and pass all of the spike-filled levels like an absolute legend. You know how they say "The walls have ears"? Here the walls have personalities! You will notice them winking and showing you some love while you're leaning on them for support. So go ahead and keep swinging like a boss! Don't forget to share your high score with your friends to show them you can pass theirs!Hold down your left mouse button or finger to stick to a surface. Release it to let go. Rinse and repeat swiftly to move forward in a quick manner.If you want to move faster, let go of the surface as soon as possible and quickly stick to the next one.Klung is created by havana24. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Klung for free on Poki.Klung is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

