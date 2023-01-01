Space Major Miner is an action game that has management and resource management elements. You're in the dark and scary depths of outer space and you need to claim this land. Put on your astronaut suit and your jetpack, and go on an adventure where you mine mysterious and procedurally-generated rocks to extract valuable resources. Sounds easy? Well, no. Pay attention to your surroundings as there are cosmic abominations that will attack you relentlessly. Shoot them up with your laser gun before they are able to touch you! Spend your hard-earned resources on improving your equipment, so you'll be ready to face the challenging bosses that await you. Can you survive for a long time and unlock every upgrade in Space Major Miner?Move - WASD or Arrow keysFly - Double-jump and holdShoot - Left mouse clickMine - Right mouse clickSpace Major Miner was created by Ardiam Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Space Major Miner for free on Poki.Space Major Miner can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

