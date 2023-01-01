Sharkosaurus Rampage is an action platform game where you're a powerful lab experiment on the run. Some mad people are cloning killer monsters in their secret underground laboratory. Their latest experiment is a freaky monster made by mixing DNA from a shark and a dinosaur. And you are that monster! So use your strong jaws to break your cage and go on a rampage! Attack the security guards and the lab staff working for the evil corporation, and destroy all of their equipment such as armored vehicles, military cars, jet-pack dudes, tanks, helicopters, quad bikes, monster trucks, jet planes, and even a huge dragon monster. You can also eat ammo-boxes to be equipped with a super laser gun. Do you have the guts, the claws, and the jaws to escape the facility?Move - WASD or Arrow keysBite/Shoot - Left mouse buttonPause - ESCSharkosaurus Rampage is created by Damp Gnat Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Sharkosaurus Rampage for free on Poki.Sharkosaurus Rampage can be played on your computer.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sharkosaurus Rampage. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.