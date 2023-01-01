WebCatalogWebCatalog
Test Subject Arena is a platform game made by Nitrome. Travel through a test lab, and try to escape from evil scientists! This platform game puts you inside a mysterious, dangerous laboratory. The researchers intend to use you for evil, and you must navigate through each level to escape. Attack the other test subjects to survive!Test Subject Arena is developed by Nitrome. Every level has different challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your adventures here on Poki!Player 1Move - WASDAction - QPlayer 1Move - Arrow keysAction - /Test Subject Arena was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki:

