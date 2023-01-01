Slalom Hero is an arcade game developed by b10b. In this game, you can choose your hero and compete across three courses in the Winter Sports Slalom Event. Steer between the slalom gates, collect boosts to improve your times, and most importantly, have fun! Can you win a gold medal in Slalom Hero?Steer - Left/Right arrow keysSlalom Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their other games on Poki: Rainbow Star Pinball, Superbike Hero, Stock Car Hero, Athletics Hero and Firefighter Pinball.

poki.com

