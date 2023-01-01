WebCatalogWebCatalog
Rampage through villages and cities in Rio Rex, an arcade-style game of tyrannical scenarios. Use your sharp teeth, shredder claws, and massive tail to decimate towns. Destroy everything you see. Munch on a diet of screaming humans, smash through the gorgeous city of Rio de Janiero, and learn how to breathe fire like a prehistoric dragon. In Rio Rex, your objective is to cause carnage and wreak havoc as a vicious Tyrannosaurus Rex. Crush 16 levels, collect hidden skulls towards fearsome upgrades, and reign terror wherever you go. Watch out for traps set by humans. Controls A/D or left/right arrow - Move W or up arrow - Jump Left mouse button - Attack or hold to breath fire About the creator: Rio Rex is created by Gametornado based in the Czech Republic. They are also the creators behind Short Life, Short Ride, and Lucky Life. The studio’s other works include la-rex, NY-rex, london-rex, and Death Chase.

