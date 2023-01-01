Ocean is a matching puzzle game developed by ANV Games. Sharks in the ocean take over village after village, and the precious marine life cannot defend themselves without your clear instructions. Ocean offers a refreshing take on the classic match-three genre by enabling chains, combos, upgrades, and unlockable sea creatures! Are you ready to go through the oceans?Click (and hold) on any chip, move the mouse over an adjacent chip of the same color, and so on and on, collecting long stripes of chips of the same color.Ocean was created by ANV Games. Play their other game Laborer 2 on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ocean. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.