Slay beasts for thousands of points in Combo Crusaders! This matching game dares you to find the longest lines of monsters. You can connect one-eyed beings, magical sea creatures, and tiny terrors on the puzzle board. Don't let pottery get in the way of victory!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Combo Crusader. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.