Jamming Car Escape is a car puzzle game where you move vehicles in the right order to unblock a traffic jam. You control when each car leaves the street, and letting a car pass in the wrong order will cause them to bump into each other. Have you always wanted to be a traffic police? You can play this game to see how good you'd be at this profession. The game will become harder as you pass each level, so you can challenge your problem-solving skills. You can also unlock various avatars to customize your character, from humans to robots and even cute animals!Tap on a car to let it drive awayJamming Car Escape is created by Ulpo Media. Play their other skill games on Poki: Dana: Relics for Sale and Grow Up the CatsYou can play Jamming Car Escape for free on Poki.Jamming Car Escape can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

