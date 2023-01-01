Paint Strike is an arcade shooting game made by Mosu Games. Use your paint gun and shoot the terrain to paint it as much as you can in your team's paint color ! You can also shoot enemies to eliminate them for a few seconds ! Will you be able to win all your games ?Move - WASDShoot - Mouse clickPaint Strike was created by Mosu Games.You can play Paint Strike on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

