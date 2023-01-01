Craftomation 1

Craftomation is a puzzle game made by Luden IO. In this game, you can combine items and elements to create new ones. Combine your way through the levels until you can craft a robot. You will then be able to program the robot to finish the level for you, using functions represented as boxes. Will you be able to finish all the levels ?Mouse click - drag and drop to combine elements or program the robotCraftomation was created by Luden IO.You can play Craftomation on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

