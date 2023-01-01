WebCatalog

Craftomation 2

In Craftomation 2, you take control over a legion of small robots! These robots have landed on a remote ice planet and will have to fix their spaceship to get back home. Unfortunately, the robots aren't very smart, so you'll have to program them and tell them what to do. The programming language for the robots is simple, you have a set of simple instructions that you can link together. If a robot is done with one task, they'll move on to the task that's connected to it. They can gather items, combine them, craft them and drop them. Make sure to set up the code correctly though! If your robot doesn't know what to do, they'll crash. Can you become the ultimate programmer and help your robots get back home?

