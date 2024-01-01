Fluffy Out is a puzzle adventure game where you embark on a mission to save some cute, fluffy aliens. To guide them to their spaceship and get them home, you'll have to remove pins from the playing board so they can fall down. But watch out for lurking bombs! With hundreds of levels to conquer, each offering unique challenges, and a ton of fluffy aliens to unlock, there's always something to do. Can you get the fluffies home?

Website: poki.com

