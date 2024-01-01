Zoi: The Escape

Get ready to fail in ZOI: The Escape! You play as Zoi, a small alien that crash landed on earth. His mission is to jump to the top of every tower in order to get back home, but that's easier said than done. From both sides, the platforms fly at you at high speeds! You'll have to time your jumps perfectly to not get knocked off! Every jump earns you coins, that you can use to buy new cool skins for your Zoi. Don't get discouraged and see if you have what it takes to beat all 45 crushingly difficult levels. Can you save Zoi?

