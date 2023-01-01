Make It Meme is a funny game where you create and score memes with your friends or real players online. Simply create or join a lobby and wait for other players to join. Once the game starts, each player gets a random meme and has to come up with a funny caption within the given time. Every player then has 15 seconds to rate these meme creations. Finally, the meme that gets the most points wins the round. There are 3 game modes to choose from: Normal, Same Meme, and Relaxed. Pick the mode that you are the best at and show everyone your funny side! Don't forget to download your favorite memes and share them with your buddies!Meme Buddy is a button to show love to your favourite meme and become its Meme Buddy! When you click it, you get half the points of your buddy meme as a bonus.There are 3 game modes to choose from: Normal, Same Meme, and Relaxed.Click using the left mouse button or tap using your finger to select a text field and type in your captions. When it's your turn to vote, use the red button to upvote, the blue button to downvote, or the "Meh" button to not give a score.Make It Meme is created by Prealpha. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Make It Meme for free on Poki.Make It Meme can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

