Match 3 Classic is the classic gem puzzler. In Match 3 Classic you need to combine 3 or more of the same gems to gain points. Combining more than 3 gems will give you special gems that earn you even more points. Make sure to earn enough points to finish the level before you are out of moves. Play this classic in either the normal mode, the time killer mode, where instead of a number of moves, you need to finish the level before the countdown ends, or relax a bit in free play mode. Controls:Click / drag - move gems About the creator: Match 3 Classic was created by Funcu.

Website: poki.com

