In Catpad, you play as a cat! And as a cat, you can do regular cat stuff; you can build a tower out of boxes, play memory and sometimes even drive a car at high speeds. As you play, shiny power-up balls will show up. Hitting enough of these balls will put your cat into Fever Mode! In this mode, your cat goes a bit crazy and will start scoring tons of points. This can help you to set new highscores and get new achievements. By getting good scores, you will unlock new items to decorate your cats home with! There's more than 6 games for you to master. Can you and your cat become the perfect duo?

Website: poki.com

