WebCatalog

Catpad

Catpad

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Catpad on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

In Catpad, you play as a cat! And as a cat, you can do regular cat stuff; you can build a tower out of boxes, play memory and sometimes even drive a car at high speeds. As you play, shiny power-up balls will show up. Hitting enough of these balls will put your cat into Fever Mode! In this mode, your cat goes a bit crazy and will start scoring tons of points. This can help you to set new highscores and get new achievements. By getting good scores, you will unlock new items to decorate your cats home with! There's more than 6 games for you to master. Can you and your cat become the perfect duo?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Catpad. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Grow Up the Cats

Grow Up the Cats

poki.com

Meow Merge

Meow Merge

poki.com

Kitty Cats

Kitty Cats

poki.com

Truck Loader

Truck Loader

poki.com

Crazy Party

Crazy Party

poki.com

Where is My Cat?

Where is My Cat?

poki.com

Boxing Physics 2

Boxing Physics 2

poki.com

Truck Loader 3

Truck Loader 3

poki.com

Cats Drop

Cats Drop

poki.com

BoxRob

BoxRob

poki.com

Stickman Crazy Box

Stickman Crazy Box

poki.com

Ninja Mouse

Ninja Mouse

poki.com

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.