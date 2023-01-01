WebCatalogWebCatalog
Goodgame Empire is an impressive and graphically rich online strategy game from Europe, which let's you build your own Middle Ages kingdom in the browser. If you've played the Sim games (or God games) before, the idea will be familiar to you.

